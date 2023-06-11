Missing girl in Florence, 360 degree investigations. Summit in the Prefecture

breaking latest news – These are hours of feverish investigations and searches in Florence for the disappearance of Kataleya Mia Alvarez, the five year old girl daughter of Peruvians who has been missing since yesterday afternoon. She was playing with her peers in the courtyard of the occupied building, the former Astor hotel, where she lives with her mother, who, however, was away at work at the time of her disappearance.

“We are investigating at 360 degrees“, says the general of the carabinieri Gabriele Vitagliano. After an inspection of the building, with the help of the firefighters and molecular dogsthe investigators tend to exclude that the child could still be in there despite the images of a camera placed at the entrance to the building, there is no trace of her exit.

The investigations also focus on the situation of the building, where even recently there have been interventions of public order, and on the situation of the family. The child’s father appears to be in custody. There mother was taken to the hospital because she fell ill.

The prefecture has issued an appeal for every possible sighting to be reported. Mayor Dario Nardella also went to the building where the missing girl lives.

The searches

For the research, 2 different teams of molecular dog units were activated, one of the Vab volunteers of the metropolitan city of Florence, one of the Carabinieri Dog Center of Florence. These two units, immediately following the complaint, sieved throughout the night a large portion of the urban area in which the building falls, with negative results. But the patrol of the structure continues this morning as well.

Firefighters were also activated and searched the bank of a nearby stream, the Mugnone, with negative results. The Santa Maria Novella station, the operational nucleus and the investigative nucleus participate in the investigations, conducted by the carabinieri.

How little Kata is dressed

The small one her name is Cataleya Alvarezknown simply by the nickname of Say. He has dark hair and eyes. She was wearing long pink shorts when she disappeared. The family searched for her with pounding hearts, but she couldn’t find her.

The complaint to the carabinieri was therefore triggered and the searches started. The vast Peruvian and South American community of Florence also followed in the footsteps of the little girl. Through the tam tam on whatsapp and other social networks, several people took to the streets.

Summit convened in the Prefecture

A meeting of the control room has been convened for 3.30 pm today to take stock of the situation with all those involved in the search for the girl. This was announced by the Prefecture of Florence