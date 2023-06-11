Missing girl in Florence, the nightmare of kidnapping – breaking latest news

Non-stop searches in Florence to find the little one Kataleya, 5, disappeared on Saturday afternoon from a former hotel occupied by about a hundred squatters, including dozens of minors, in via Maragliano. She lives there with her mother and a little brother, her father is in prison, there are other relatives including an uncle who is her mother’s brother, they are Peruvians. The little girl disappeared and the same mother looked for her for hours, even at night in the streets of the neighborhood shouting her name to see if she would respond.

The mother, heard by the carabinieri, also gave the name of a suspect: “It’s impossible for her to get lost by herself, someone grabbed her and took her away. I said whoever the carabinieri could be”, declared the woman interviewed by Tg1.

After more than a day there are few certainties and many fears of an ominous evolution of the story. The former Astor’s adults last saw her playing in the squat’s courtyard. Repeated searches of the building by carabinieri and firefighters rule out that Kata is inside. She disappeared around three in the afternoon on June 10th. When her mother returns from her work shortly after her, they talk about a quarter of an hour, he can’t find her, he asks for her, even her brother, but nobody knows anything about it. A woman from a nearby lodging tells her of a quarrel between girls, with her daughter who has returned home crying for her. But Kataleya has no other news, she thought she was her with her uncle. Kata, on the other hand, would have remained alone in the courtyard and disappeared within a few minutes.

A camera he publishes an episode on via Boccherini, on the north side of the former hotel, shows her leaving the courtyard gate by herself and then re-entering it. Did someone lure her out? The gate is not tight and opens easily. Other images, the carabinieri report, show the comings and goings of adults, all occupants: the videos are sieved to see if someone had taken it away by subtracting it from the camera lens. Every hypothesis is valid, they explain from the Carabinieri: from voluntary removal – perhaps following another child out to play -, to the intervention of an adult, or kidnapping.

In the morning, her mother Kathrina, 26, makes a desperate appeal: “I ask you to help me look for her. Too many hours have passed and I don’t know anything”. He reports a disagreement with a family “on the third floor because they made too much noise” and then recalls an attack on May 29, apparently over a housing dispute, in which a South American fell into the street; for this fact they would have blamed his brother “but he – he said – has nothing to do with it”. The woman feels ill and is taken to the hospital after being told that new inspections in the building – three floors over an area of ​​over 3,000 square meters – have still given negative results. The searches are detailed, from the roof to the cellars to the rooms that some occupants did not want to open to the child’s family.

The Arma has deployed its specialist units from the scientific department to the molecular dogs able to sniff out traces miles away to dog units specialized in following traces of blood. The research also extends to the Mugnone stream which flows in the San Jacopino district. There are reports to the authorities. Someone thinks they have seen it in a locality in the province. An acquaintance talks about evening images near a fast food restaurant in Florence, a video would show a little girl with three adults, a report that is not considered reliable

Another woman reports to authorities that she received a phone call in Spanish from a guy who says he has the baby. Everything is checked. Firefighters disassemble a large rooftop air conditioner. Employees even check the recycling bins. Around 13 the mayor Dario Nardella and the social councilor Sara Funaro make an inspection, speak with the provincial commander of the carabinieri Gabriele Vitagliano and with the municipal police. A description is issued throughout the day and the prefecture points it out in a statement. Kata is 1.15 meters tall, she has brown hair and eyes. When she disappeared she was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, purple pants and black shoes. She is 5 years old, small children so they trust everyone.