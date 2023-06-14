Missing girl, new sighting in Bologna in Piazza Maggiore

Bologna, 14 June 2023 – Anxiety about the 5-year-old girl disappeared in Florence last Saturday, and also in Bologna the searches for the little girl multiplied. After the lady’s report, she is convinced she has seen the little girl on a Bologna bus in the company of a woman, another comes sightingwhich dates back to Monday, this time in piazza Maggiore.

FOCUS / All the mysteries behind the disappearance

The hypothesis, which takes more and more shape 5 days after the disappearance of the child, is that of the kidnapping: a ‘ogre’ who took her away.

Little Kata, who disappeared from Florence on Saturday: already two reports from those who saw her in Bologna

Of course they are start the investigation and the investigators are acquiring video surveillance footage, even if they are not too hopeful that there will be evidence.

“The family knows who took it”

Meanwhile, from Florence, one comes out into the open Romanian lady, from the group that occupies the former Astor hotel. “We are fed up. Romanians have nothing to do with it“, assures the woman, who says she is a caregiver and knows the little girl well. In short, for her the kidnapping of Kata “is about them”, that is, it is all a matter between Peruvians. And finally, she launches the accusation: the family “knows who took the babyyou know”. The dispute at the end of May could have something to do with it “over the rooms”, he says, when another South American crashed into the street

The points of the story

Disappearance. Little Kata (full name is Kataleya Mia Alvarez Chicllo), passed away last year Saturday June 10th from the former Astor hotel in via Maragliano (decommissioned due to Covid and occupied for a couple of years by dozens of foreign families), in the Novoli district of Florence. Since then, the five-year-old Peruvian girl has been completely lost track of.

Research in Bologna. The carabinieri are investigating the case with the coordination of the Florentine prosecutor’s office. In recent days, the fate of little Kata has also been intertwined with the city of Bologna. On Saturday evening, a woman reported to the Bolognese police that she had seen the little girl on board a bus in the city. From that moment, the Prefecture had activated the research plan, which was then closed, as also happened in Florence, when the criminal investigation was launched.

Father released. Meanwhile it was the child’s father released, who was in Sollicciano for theft. The court yesterday evening mitigated the precautionary measure, applying the obligation to sign. The man in the cell had attempted to commit suicide.

Heard the little brother. Meanwhile, the police announced that “the searches have not had any results”. Meanwhile, yesterday afternoon, in the Tuscan capital, the girl’s 7-year-old brother was heard.

News being updated