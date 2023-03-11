Broadcast: Mission Climate – Solutions for the Crisis | 12/22/2022 | 6:00 p.m. | by Nadja Mitzkat and Arne Schulz

31 Min

| Available until 12/22/2027

Solar systems, heat pumps, wallboxes – many people have invested in climate-friendly technologies at home this year. A lot has also happened at Gisela Kopp’s house in Schwerin. Her daughter Kerstin, who works in the energy sector herself, helped with the planning. For our podcast, the two take stock: How much electricity can the system generate, how much does the conversion cost and how quickly will it pay off?

We also spoke to the energy expert Jutta Hanson from the TU Darmstadt. The professor emphasizes how important the contribution of private households to the energy transition is. But she also sees major challenges for the power grids. In the future, private houses and electric cars will also be needed to relieve the pressure on the lines.

With this episode our third season ends and we say goodbye to a break. But soon there will be new reports about solutions to global warming. What are you particularly interested in, which solutions should we look at? Send us an email with your suggestions to [email protected]>.

