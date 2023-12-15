Missouri, intact fly found in man’s intestines

Doctors Make Rare Discovery During Routine Colonoscopy in Missouri

A 63-year-old man in Missouri received a shocking discovery during a routine colonoscopy when doctors found a completely intact fly in his intestine. This bizarre case has been documented in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, leaving experts puzzled.

The colonoscopy initially proceeded normally until the doctors reached the transverse colon in the large intestine, where they made the unexpected discovery. Chief of gastroenterology at the University of Missouri, Matthew Bechtold, confirmed that the fly was dead and intact when it was found. The patient expressed complete shock and confusion, stating that he had no idea how the insect had entered his body. He mentioned having only consumed liquids before the examination and had no symptoms that indicated anything unusual.

This rare finding has left experts perplexed as to how the intact fly managed to penetrate the transverse colon. Similar cases in the past have been documented, with some instances leading to infestations in the intestine known as “intestinal myiasis.” This phenomenon occurs when insects lay eggs on food that is then consumed, allowing the insects to survive the stomach acid and gastrointestinal environment.

In other cases, larvae have been found in the stool of patients, leading to symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. Although rare, these cases serve as a reminder of the potential risks associated with consuming contaminated food.

The unusual discovery has sparked an in-depth analysis of the incident, with experts exploring the rare occurrence and potential preventative measures to avoid similar situations in the future. The patient has been advised to undergo further testing to ensure no lingering effects from the presence of the fly in his intestine.

This peculiar case serves as a reminder of the unexpected findings that can emerge during routine medical procedures and highlights the importance of thorough examinations to ensure optimal health and well-being.

