mistakes not to be made and how to prevent them – breaking latest news

by Antonella Sparvoli

External otitis is an infection of the ear canal favored by stagnant water and the presence of earwax. Symptoms to watch out for and treatments

As annoying as it is common, otitis externa, also known as swimmer’s ear, a condition that sees a real surge in cases in the summer. Swims and the many hours spent in the water, at the sea or in the pool, can in fact facilitate its development.

What Causes Swimmer’s Ear?



External otitis is an infection of the external auditory canal, generally due to bacteria or, sometimes, to fungi – stated Claudio Albizzati of the Otorhinolaryngology Service of Multimedica in Milan -. Its development is linked to the stagnation of water in the ear canal where, thanks to the maceration of the cells lining this duct and the possible presence of wax residues, a microenvironment is created which is favorable to the proliferation of microorganisms. If it is true that the presence of earwax can favor its development, it is also true that it can also arise in perfectly clean ears if one dives into particularly contaminated waters. Then there are exceptions, such as the apparently paradoxical one of the Maldives: the spectacular water but very rich in microorganisms. So much so that immersion in this crystal clear sea is the only case in which, once out of the water, it is recommended to wash your ears with fresh water, otherwise it is better to avoid.

What are the disorders with which you report?



The first sensation is that water has remained in the ear: earwax is in fact hygroscopic, i.e. capable of absorbing water. In practice it swells, soaks up water and facilitates the growth of bacteria. Not to mention that when people have this feeling of wet ears, they start touching them and trying to remove the water with sticks or tissues, making things worse. At first they experience some itching, caused by the subthreshold stimulation of the pain endings of the external ear, and then the pain comes, especially at night. Another common symptom is hearing loss, or hearing loss, either because the wax plug has expanded or because the canal has swelled and in doing so reduces the lumen of the duct.

How can otitis externa be treated?



When the ear swells and hurts, it is ideal to consult a specialist who cleans the ear, but not with washing, which is highly discouraged, but with a special aspirator or specific hooks. Once the debris has been removed, local therapy with ear drops is used, usually based on antibiotics and cortisone, to be used three times a day for no more than a week. To speed up healing, a wick is sometimes inserted into the ear, widely used in the United States, which soaks up the drops and keeps them inside the ear canal. If after a week, no improvement is seen, it is always good to consult a specialist.

What can be done to prevent swimmer’s ear?



To prevent otitis externa, especially if you are prone to developing it, the first suggestion is to pay a visit to an otolaryngologist before leaving on vacation so that he can clean the ear canal of any earwax debris or dead cells. Equally important to avoid cleaning your ears with cotton swabs. Again, if your ears feel wet it is useful to dry them with a hair dryer, while plugs are not recommended because they can push the earwax even further down and then because on average they are reused.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

