mistreatment and abandonment of incompetent people, the managers of an illegal retirement home arrested

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Reggio Calabria at the conclusion of a detailed investigative activity, called “DOMUS AUREA”, they executed, with the help of soldiers from the Provincial Carabinieri Command of the capital, an Ordinance, issued by the GIP at the Court of Reggio Calabria at the request of the local direct Prosecutor’s Office by the Prosecutor Giovanni Bombardieri, for the application of the personal precautionary measure of house arrest against two spouses, managers of an illegal retirement home, seriously suspected, according to the investigative hypothesis, of the crimes of mistreatment and abandonment of incapable people, with the aggravating circumstance of having caused personal injury.

The investigations originated on June 29, 2023, when i Nas Carabinieri they enter a disused hotel in the Gallico area, where a real retirement home had been set up without any authorization.

The structure housed over thirty elderly people, unable to care for themselves due to old age and serious illnesses, in a situation of “dramatic degradation, abandonment and neglect”.

In fact, in the eyes of the military, a structure was revealed to be in profound disrepair, neglect, disorder and in very serious hygienic-sanitary conditions, with remains of faeces and urine on the floor and on the beds, dirty diapers, remains of food and used crockery, so much so that all the rooms they were filled with a nauseating odor.

Furthermore, meat and eggs were found in a poor state of preservation in the kitchen, while in the medical shop many of the drugs were found to have expired; to complete an already surreal situation, it was ascertained, with the help of ENEL technicians, that the entire structure was powered by an illegal connection directly to the public electricity grid.

Subsequent investigative activity, consisting of the collection of numerous testimonies, made it possible to ascertain that:

the relatives of the elderly were obliged to give advance notice to the managers of a possible visit and the meetings had to take place in the old hotel hall, with a ban on access to the rooms, a conduct probably aimed at concealing the serious health and hygiene deficiencies; in order to have greater profit, the managers had reduced the staff, both healthcare and cleaning, to the bone, effectively abandoning the elderly; many guests were suffering from scabies, a detail that the managers tried to hide by dressing the victims in long-sleeved clothes.

Those arrested are not new to this conduct, in fact what was found in June is only the confirmation of a “preordained and already tested entrepreneurial scheme” to the detriment of particularly fragile elderly people,

in fact already the Nas of Reggio Calabria between January and July 2020 it had referred today’s suspects for similar facts and seized two further structures used as retirement homes from them, also without authorisation, between Reggio Calabria and Gambarie.

In addition to the arrested individuals, three further social and health workers were brought to justice for the same crimes. The criminal proceedings are in the preliminary investigation phase, without prejudice to subsequent assessments of merit.

