mistreatment in a social-health facility, house arrest for the director

The Carabinieri of the Nas of Bologna, with the collaboration of the territorial police, have executed an order for the application of the precautionary measure of house arrest to a director of a private facility responsible for the reception of adults and minors with different degrees of vulnerability and psychiatric health disorders and 5 measures of the ban on approaching the injured persons against a nurse and 4 operators, issued by the GIP of the Court of Bologna at the request of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office, investigated for the crimes of domestic abuse perpetrated against damage to some guests of the aforementioned socio-health facility.

The investigation arose from a complaint presented last July at the Carabinieri Station Headquarters of the Province of Bologna by a former employee of the aforementioned facility, in which he reported having witnessed numerous episodes of mistreatment towards some guests. The complainant’s statements were corroborated by a photo presented by the man in which an individual was portrayed lying on a bed completely tied hand and foot with insulating tape.

Following the investigations carried out by the NAS of Bologna together with the soldiers of the Carabinieri Station, also through technical interception activities, elements were collected which confirmed the presence in the structure of a so-called “soft room”, located in the basement, which on the indications of the director of the structure, was used by some operators to lock up two guests suffering from mental disorders, not only when they became angry but also in a preventive manner when male operators were not present. On these occasions, massive doses of psychotic drugs were administered to these subjects, immobilized on a cot with adhesive tape and left for hours without any supervision, without authorization from the competent doctor.

Particularly serious episodes due to the fact that they occurred in a facility responsible for the care of non-self-sufficient people, unable to defend themselves.

The measure, with the collaboration of the ASL, was carried out guaranteeing the necessary assistance of the patients.

