mistreatment of disabled people, 12 precautionary measures carried out against healthcare workers

The Carabinieri of NAS of Bologna have implemented an order for the application of the personal precautionary measure of interdiction from practicing the profession against 12 operators of a residential socio-rehabilitative center for disabled people in the Felsinea province – issued by the GIP of the Court of Bologna at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Bologna – investigated for crimes of mistreatment and personal injury committed against guests.

The investigation arises from an initial timely activity carried out by the soldiers belonging to the Carabinieri Company of Molinella (BO), who intervened following a phone call reporting a disabled person repeatedly slapped by a woman who was pushing him in a wheelchair.

The soldiers who arrived on site acquired a cell phone video taken by the witness as proof of what had been reported and proceeded to identify the woman as a socio-health worker in a rehabilitation facility, referring her in a state of freedom to the local Public Prosecutor’s Office for the beatings inflicted. to the disabled guest of the facility in question.

Following further investigations, which led us to believe that it was not an isolated act, a more detailed investigation was launched by the military NAS of Bolognaalso supported by wiretapping activities and video-environmental filming within the facility, which made it possible to ascertain multiple conducts carried out against the guests of the facility by 12 social and health workers, damaging physical integrity in various ways (through beatings, slaps, kicks and pushes) and psychic (going so far as to intimidate guests by faking calls to 118 with the threat of “a sting” or of being taken and left in the “gym”).

Particularly serious episodes due to the fact that they occurred in a facility responsible for the care of non-self-sufficient people, unable to defend themselves, including 8 disabled people.

The measure, with the collaboration of the ASL, was carried out guaranteeing the necessary assistance of the patients.

