Mitochondria: This is how we keep our cell power plants fit

Every human being has billions upon billions of mitochondria. Where a lot of energy is needed, i.e. above all in muscles, in the brain, also in the liver, we even have thousands of these tiny power plants in ONE cell! There are particularly many in heart muscle cells that work day and night.

Mitochondria: the powerhouses of the cell

And how do these inner cell organelles produce energy? This is very tricky. Energy from food is biochemically stored in tiny mini batteries called ATP (adenosine triphosphate).

For everything that happens in our body, whether we produce gastric juice or whether cells divide – every small process needs ATP. To do this, we produce and consume about as much ATP micro batteries per day as we weigh in kilograms! And because they work at an operating temperature of around 50 °C, they always heat us up well from the inside.

So everything ok? In the first 20 or 30 years of our lives, definitely. But then, very slowly, our mitochondria begin to lose efficiency. Our internal energy supply suffers as a result. Around ONE percent per year decreases their power from the age of 25. At the age of 65 you get a considerable minus 40 percent. You become weaker, everything is more of a strain on you…

The influence of mitochondria on the aging process

For one thing, the mitochondria renew themselves in a most elegant way. Science calls this “quality control”. When a cell power plant is no longer running at full speed, it is taken out of service, dissolved and recycled. Sometimes only broken parts of mitochondria are destroyed – the rest merges with other, healthy colleagues.

However, if more and more of them have to be renewed, then the number of healthy mitochondria decreases. In addition, over the years, more and more repairs have to be made in the body. This requires a lot of ATP, which is then no longer available for other work.

And one more thing: ATP production always produces normal waste products: oxygen radicals. They are rendered harmless in young, efficient cells by special enzymes and even have positive effects in small amounts. But the stumbling, weakened cell power plants are no longer able to cope with the many, many free radicals. They are now free to attack and destroy cell walls, enzymes and DNA. The mitochondrion falls out.

This strengthens our cell power plants

So do we just have to watch as muscles, brain, eyes, ears, liver become weaker and weaker due to lack of energy? Of course not. New findings by cell biologists are encouraging. On the one hand, they were able to prove that regular training increases the number of mitochondria in the muscle cells, even in older people.

Healthy, light nutrition – that is, calorie reduction! – promotes our cell power plants in several organs.

Can supplements rejuvenate our mitochondria?

Studies examining the dietary supplements NR (nicotinamide riboside) and NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) are also relatively new. And good old vitamin B3 too. In mice, NR and NMN prolong life. The heart, circulation, muscles and sugar metabolism benefit, and inflammation subsides.

What are these fabrics? Quite simply: They are the nursery of an active substance that we need in our mitochondria on a large scale to produce the vast amounts of ATP, and it is called NAD+. Unfortunately, over the years, the NAD+ is used up for more and more repair and other age-related work in the body. Then our cell power plants are missing. Unfortunately, we cannot take NAD+ itself in pill form. But the “precursors” NR and NMN arrive in our cells.

In the USA, these dietary supplements are already widespread. However, its booster effect on our mitochondria has not yet been clearly proven in humans.

And vitamin B3? Should not be taken in high doses. It causes “flushes,” tingling skin reddening, and can stress the liver.