Mitsotakis wins in Greece: “The electoral result is clear, hope won”

“The data from the polls are clear: the message is that Nea Dimokratia is autonomous”. Outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated this, commenting on the partial results that see his party Nea Dimokratia the winner with a gap of twenty points from rival Syriza. “Hope has defeated pessimism” added Mitsotakis, reiterating his commitment “to work even harder to honor the trust” of citizens. “The mathematics of proportional representation lead to dead ends,” he added, suggesting that he is aiming for new elections, with a different electoral system, to form a single-party government.

At the polls, the Greeks reconfirm their confidence in outgoing premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis, head of the conservative party of Nea Dimokratia, who is far from the opposition, starting with Syriza. A “clear victory”, even higher than the expectations drawn by the polls, but which may not be sufficient to form a single-party government without resorting to a possible coalition. Sources in his party immediately clarified that Mitsotakis intends to give up an exploratory mandate to return to the polls on June 25, with an electoral system that can guarantee him a more secure majority. The scenario is dictated right from the first partial data which show Mitsotakis’s party at 41%, while the main rival Syriza, led by former premier Alexis Tsipras, is stationary at 20%. Behind them, the socialist party of Pasok with 11% of the votes. A result that did not satisfy the outgoing premier with winning an absolute majority in the 300-seat Parliament, elected with a simple proportional system. And if at this point, according to the Constitution, the phase of negotiations for a government alliance should begin, Mitsotakis has already made it known that he does not want to form a coalition and is aiming for a one-sided government, free from “blackmail by other parties”. Any new elections would be held with a different electoral system, approved precisely during the government of Nea Dimokratia, which directly assigns a bonus of seats, up to a maximum of 50, to the winning party.

Even the socialist leader Nikos Androulakis had reduced the perimeter of a possible dialogue in recent days, claiming that he is against the idea that Mitsotakis or Tsipras can once again cover the role of prime minister. The only one so far to have invoked a “progressive coalition” to avert a new government of Nea Dimokratia was Alexis Tsipras, who now sees the hopes placed in the vote of the undecided and younger voters dashed for a possible comeback. In his last statements outside the polling station where he voted, he recalled his commitment to “a stronger Greece, with an important role in Europe”. Elected for the first time in 2019, in the four years of his government he managed to keep his approval ratings high, even after the scandal of the wiretapping of politicians and journalists that broke out last summer, and the Tebi train tragedy in February. where 57 people lost their lives. A Harvard graduate, with a past as an economic analyst at Chase Bank in London, Mitsotakis, 55, belongs to a long-lived Greek political dynasty: his father was himself prime minister, while his nephew is the current mayor of Athens. During the electoral campaign, Mitsotakis presented himself as the reassuring face who accompanied the country out of the painful debt crisis: last year Greece exited the European Union’s economic surveillance program and recorded a growth of 5, 9%. Nea Dimokratia’s electoral slogan, “Do we go back, or do we go forward?”, which alluded to the previous Tsipras government, elected in the midst of the debt crisis in 2015, seems to have resonated with the voters.

