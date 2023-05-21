mix with volunteers to steal, arrested

Ravenna, 21 May 2023 – Let someone into your home after a collective misfortune to receive a hand under at universal insignia of human solidarity. And find out that his instead goal was something else. In short, there is something capable of undermining the spirit perhaps more than the flood (follow the live).

Mud volunteers in action: the jackals hid in the middle

Something that from a linguistic point of view we have compared to an innocent dog (lo jackal) and which in a figurative sense it assumes contours without gradients: “Sleazy plunderer of abandoned houses or shops in the aftermath of disasters,” says the dictionary.

Read more: Fake news on the floods in Emilia Romagna: videos and photos bounce out of control

And that’s exactly what happened this morning at Zarattini Furnacemoreover one of the fractions of Ravenna most marked by the events that have scourged the entire territory of the Romagna province in recent days.

Read also There is a shortage of food and water, empty shelves in supermarkets

Two people arrested by the police – a man and a woman – accused of aggravated theft: they are a couple of Albanian origin. The stolen goods – approx 6.000 euro – has returned to its legitimate owners, i.e. the owners of a house which, like many others, had been invaded by water and mud.

That is, they were needed strong arms, resistant and in adequate numbers. And it is by following this path that the two have met mixed with many other willing ones – the ones we have come to know as ‘mud angels’ – to offer to clean up as needed. In short, no act of force, such as unhinged doors or torn up railings. But they have used a really effective passe-partout in these days of water and mud: solidarity. Immediately after the two left, the hosts noticed the shortage and raised the alarm.

For Ravenna this is the first episode of field-proven profiteering. So far though for various districts of the Romagna city the voices of other similar episodes had followed one another, no formal complaint had been filed. However, it should be remembered that the moment is particular and agitated: the roads are sometimes difficult to walkcommunications are not those of the digital age.

And so the investigators expect that the complaints for any further episodes of looting will not reach Procures Ravenna before next week. In fact, the phenomenon is boiling under the now stagnant water of the floods: so much so that the mayor of Faenza Massimo Isola already on the occasion of the first flood, that of the beginning of the month, he had reported it directly through Facebook. Not only petty thieves mixed with the ‘angels of the mud’ to clean up even in a figurative sense or ready to root around the houses that have just been evacuated: but also callous swindlers appointed by self-styled charities to collect door-to-door funds for flood victims. To prevent the development of this undergrowth, the Prefecture of Ravenna unleashed joint patrols between neighborhoods. No report is ignored: as when the other day some citizens had indicated the suspicious presence of a light van in the hamlet of Borgo Montone just evacuated. The checks yielded no results. After all, leaving the things gathered with a life of sacrifices at the mercy of atmospheric events and ill-intentioned people is never an easy thing to accept. Those citizens who yesterday morning at the gates of Ravenna demanded to be able to return to their evacuated homes to recover some personal belongings are well aware of this. And after a short mediation, the authority he decided to please them having them escorted by firefighters. In short, the general intention is that of do not give up of a millimeter: the jackals are warned.