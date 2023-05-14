MO, rockets and raids between Israel and Gaza despite the truce

The day had been filled with tension, with rocket attacks into southern Israel and continuous attacks by Jewish air forces on buildings in Gaza that the army said were used by Islamic Jihad. The tension has also infected the West Bank, where three Palestinians, including two wanted for military activities, were shot dead by Israeli soldiers.

Palestinian National Authority Prime Minister Muhammed Shtayeh urged the UN to “act urgently to stop Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people”. In recent days, Egypt had tried twice to approach the parties. But Israel had rejected two Islamic Jihad demands: to pledge to forever renounce the targeted executions of its militants in Gaza; and to return to his family the body of Sheikh Khader Adnan, an Islamic Jihad politician who died this month in an Israeli prison after an 86-day hunger strike.

Prime Minister Bneyamin Netanyahu was engaged in urgent consultations on Saturday evening, in the light of the new proposals arriving from Cairo. One of these, according to the media, concerns a de-escalation of a humanitarian nature. Gaza’s fuel supplies are dwindling due to the prolonged closure of transit crossings with Israel. So far, Hamas has taken a sidelined position: it hasn’t participated in rocket attacks, but it hasn’t prevented those of Islamic Jihad. The worsening economic conditions for the more than two million inhabitants in Gaza may have prompted Hamas to break the delay and work for calm.

In Gaza, the death of a Palestinian originally from the Strip, Abdallah Abu Jaba, 36, hit by an Islamic Jihad rocket while he was working in an Israeli agricultural area, also caused a shock. Earlier in Israel, an 80-year-old woman was also killed by a Palestinian rocket. More than 1,200 rockets have been fired from Gaza so far, a quarter of which (according to Israeli estimates) have fallen into the Strip causing at least four deaths. In the Strip the death toll is over 30, around twenty of whom, according to Israel, were part of Islamic Jihad or other militias.