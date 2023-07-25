Mobile phone and sun: shocking combination for eye health, that’s what you risk

Using your cell phone in direct sunlight can be very dangerous to your eyes. Here’s the reason.

Cell phones have now become an integral part of people’s lives. It is impossible to do without them, both in winter and in summer. In addition to allowing you to deal with emergencies, they allow you to use all those social networks that have become an indispensable constant. They are essential for work, for leisure and for socializing.

Despite this, for years, experts have been issuing warnings about the risks associated with their use. Some are truly unsuspecting. For example, there is always too little talk about the correlation between screens and sunlight.

Unexpectedly, under certain conditions, they can be dangerous to the eyeto the point of causing really unpleasant consequences.

Your cell phone can be an enemy to your eyes: sun damage

The eyes are a very sensitive part of the body. Damage, often permanent, must be prevented with great care. You can’t make mistakes when it comes to eye health, even during the summer season. A little-known risk is given by the use of the mobile phone.

Many years ago, these tools consisted largely of the keyboard, the screen was small and with low reflectivity. Today, it is the exact opposite because theMost of the new models have a large touch screen, capable of returning the sun’s rays to the sender. It’s as if they turn into dangerous mirrors, especially during long days at the beach or in the mountains.

According to Dr. Scipione Rossi, director of ophthalmology at the San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome, this is a factor that should not be overlooked. The phenomenon, in fact, can cause serious damage to the eyes. The part most at risk is the macula, which is located in the center of the retina. When this area is compromised, nothing more can be done to run for cover. Depending on the level of exposure, symptoms are variable. A vague blurring or the appearance of black spots within the visual field may be observed.

In some cases, the victims of the sun’s rays can be the cornea or the conjunctiva. The patient will notice a blurring of vision, with pain, redness and itching. In the face of any sign, it is essential to immediately contact your trusted ophthalmologist for a timely diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

The main advice, however, is to prevent such events. Just pay attention to where you use your phone, especially if you are outdoors.

