But is it really that bad to recharge your cell phone in your car? That’s what it is.

By now the cell phone has become one indispensable tool in our days. In fact, with the advent of smartphones and therefore the possibility of connecting to the internet, there are many ways in which we can use it. The other side of the coin of all this, however, is the fact that, given such constant and continuous use, the battery tends to discharge very easily, quickly and quickly. And this is undoubtedly something that, at least once a day, happens more or less to everyone.

And it is also mainly for all of this that the so-called power banks have become widespread, which allow you to recharge your device at any time and wherever you are. But here it is, beyond the presence of some app that tends to download our device more quickly, it seems that there is something that absolutely must not be done, indeed that must be avoided altogether, except in the event of an extreme and profound emergency. The reference is to recharge your mobile phone in the car. But why would it be better to avoid it? All that remains is to go into specifics and in detail to answer all the doubts and all the questions, which are obviously more than legitimate.

Mobile recharge in the car, what’s wrong? The details

Surely many have done or still do this operation, perhaps during a long journey or returning home from work, because they found themselves stuck in traffic. In reality this procedure, especially if carried out with a non-original or in any case poor quality charger, can damage the smartphone and moreover also be risky to safety and security. All of this is essentially linked to the fact that the electrical system of a car is built to have and give irregular current flows and therefore with continuous and constant drops in voltage. This could inevitably affect the cell phone battery. It should also not be forgotten that, with the phone in charge, the driver could become distracted and lose his attention to his driving. And this would represent a significant danger.

It is therefore right to try not to consume the battery unnecessarily, especially if you know you have to leave and use the car shortly after. It would also be very important too avoid completely discharging your smartphone, perhaps putting him in charge when he is around 20/30% of his capacity. Finally, another important aspect that should not be underestimated is that of always using original or high-quality chargers. In fact, low-cost ones could, in the long run, compromise the safety and performance of the device as a whole, not just the battery.