Model Engulfed in Flames During Traditional Medicine Treatment in Thailand

Model Engulfed in Flames During Traditional Healing Treatment in Thailand

A disturbing video has emerged showing the moment a model, known as Game, was engulfed in flames during a traditional healing treatment in Thailand. Game had sought out Phao Ya, a Thai traditional healing practice that involves burning herbs on the stomach to treat various conditions, such as digestive problems and menstrual pain.

The video shows Game lying on a spa table with an herbal mixture on her stomach before the flames quickly spread, engulfing her clothing and the table. She can be seen flailing and screaming in pain as medical personnel rush to extinguish the flames.

Game suffered painful third-degree burns and blisters, which have required months of treatment. She has expressed concerns that her injuries may affect her ability to work, as well as the expensive hospital bills resulting from the incident.

Despite the severity of her injuries, the clinic and the doctor have refused to take responsibility, leaving Game and her boyfriend to handle the situation alone. Legal action has been taken, with an attorney now representing Game and seeking appropriate compensation for the injuries sustained.

Phao Ya uses heat therapy and herbal remedies to treat various physical ailments, and one of the techniques involves burning dried mugwort on acupuncture points located on the stomach. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and effectiveness of traditional healing practices, especially when it comes to potential dangers and lack of accountability for adverse events.

As Game continues her recovery and pursues justice for the harm caused, the case serves as a cautionary reminder about the importance of ensuring the safety and responsibility of alternative medicine practitioners.