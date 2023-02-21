President Bonaccini and councilor Donini: “Another step forward to put the patient at the center and ensure the best quality of care”

After the approval of the Guidelines defined by the Council, the Oncological Network compares itself with other experiences. A cartoon and a brochure to explain to citizens what changes and how the Internet works, an interview to learn more about the project

February 16, 2023 – Closer to the patient to ensure increasingly higher levels of care, assistance and services. The Emilia-Romagna regional Oncological and Hemato-oncological Networkwhose Guidelines were approved by the Council in recent weeks, is taking its first steps and is confronted with other advanced realities, such as those of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, Veneto and Tuscany.

He did it today during the scientific conference “The Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network of Emilia-Romagna”organized by the Region in Bologna, with the participation of the president Stefano Bonaccini and the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini. After a first part dedicated to the models and perspectives of Oncological Networks in Italy, the conference continues in the afternoon with three round tables on the present and future of oncology, hemato-oncology and pediatric oncology in Emilia-Romagna. The meeting will be closed – approximately at 4 pm – by the Minister of Health Horace Schillaciwho intervenes via video link.

The Emilia-Romagna network was born in a reality equipped with structured and organized Oncology and Hemato-oncology that in all the provinces have already offered, since 2006, high levels of service for which the Region has been committed for some time. The Address linesapproved by the Council, define the general characteristics of the regional network according to the model of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Networkwhich guarantees, in compliance with local autonomy, the greatest possible uniformity in terms of access, clinical management, governance and monitoring of data for both clinical and research purposes.

One of the strengths of the model is proximity oncologywhich will allow for offer on the territory – Community houses and community hospitalsbut to patient’s home – oncological and hemato-oncological activities, guaranteeing the same conditions of efficacy and safety. Strong impetus will then come from telemedicine, which, while not replacing face-to-face visits, will allow for a timely discussion of diagnostic tests and the detection of any signs of relapse of the disease. The Regional Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network also focuses on research and on development of innovative therapies.

“With the Emilia-Romagna regional Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network – they underline Bonaccini e Donini – wants to ensure the best quality of care for the patient in an adequate, effective and safe care path that integrates the hospital and the territory. In our region, today’s and future public healthcare is linked to the territory, which offers increasingly innovative and citizen-friendly services, therapies and assistance. We have developed an organizational model that takes Emilia-Romagna public health a further step forward thanks to proximity oncology, telemedicine and research. Furthermore, the network model, according to that of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Network, adopts our universalistic conception of public health, which must guarantee equal opportunities for access to services. Furthermore, promoting and supporting proximity assistance is one of the objectives indicated with the territorial medicine model defined in the PNRR”.

Among the various actions promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region and presented at the conference, un cartoon (https://youtu.be/0LPEWhQ2GL4) and a brochure to explain in a simple way how the Net works. In particular, the cartoon describes the patient’s journey with the help of a car that accompanies us on this journey to discover the Net: from diagnosis and taking charge, through the attending physician, the Emergency Department, the hospital wards or through screening, first level exams and surgery up to local care, including through telemedicine. So also there brochure illustrates, thanks to simple language and a series of drawings, the diagnostic-therapeutic-assistance path.

Proximity oncology, telemedicine and research. These are some of the characteristics of the Net that Rossana De Palma, responsible for the Quality of care, networks and pathways Area – General Directorate for Personal Care, Health and Welfare of the Regionelaborates in the attached interview.

