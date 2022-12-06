Home Health Modena, Sandro Sola, the first Italian to win a finswimming world championship, has died
A deep mourning has struck the sporting Modena: Sandro Sola, not only a former swimmer but also a well-known entrepreneur and osteopath in the city, has passed away at the age of 65. A life linked to sport that began with a passion for basketball first as a player then as a coach at the Cdr and continued in the swimming pool at Bruno Loschi. He alone was not a simple swimmer but the first Italian to win a finswimming world championship then going through a good career that led him to compete in the World Games. Subsequently, after the long phase as an agonist, he became a member of the Athena gym and started his own osteopathy studio in viale Verdi, also observing his son Andrea actually following the same path as him.

The illness

Stroked at home on Saturday by a sudden illness, Sola leaves behind his wife Alessandra and another son, Matteo. On social networks, many remember the champion and on Facebook the messages of pain from the Athena gym stand out (The message we received shocked us all. It’s really difficult to find something to write that makes sense. Andrea, we are close to you in this sad moment) and from Asd Nuoto Bruno Loschi (Dear friends, Sandro Sola leaves us, a great man, a great sportsman and professional. We keep the memory of the beautiful moments lived together; those can never be canceled by anyone). Tomorrow morning the burial chambers will be open at the Policlinico and the funeral will take place at 3 pm at the Holy Family.

December 5, 2022 (change December 5, 2022 | 09:45 am)

