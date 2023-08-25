Moderate Consumption of Beer Benefits the Intestine, Study Finds

“Beer belly” could become a compliment: a study underlined the benefits of moderate consumption for the intestine.

The legendary belly from beer? All health – at least “inside”, that’s it. And let it be clear, it is certainly not us couch athletes and Olympic lifters of controversy who say it: it is, to be clear, the verdict of an interesting study published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Nutrition who underlined how moderate consumption – the watchword, of course, is moderate: joking aside, it is good to remember that an alcoholic substance can only be, at least minimally, harmful to health – beer can do well all’intestine and more generally to the immune system, stimulating the diversity of the microbiota.

Beer and intestines: all the details of the study

We’ll try to make it simple for you – in a nutshell scientists from the Department of Microecology of Dalian Medical University in China have come to the conclusion that “due to the conversion of substrates of beer, the formation of bioactive final products, and the presence of microorganisms, some of its components exert ‘similar’ or even greater effects than probiotics”. Elements, the latter, which could be defined as “substances secreted by an organism capable of stimulating the growth of another”, according to the definition drawn up in 1965 by Lilly and Stillwell.

“Beer is rich in many essential amino acids, vitamins, trace elements and bioactive substances involved in the regulation of many human physiological functions” reads the study in question. “Even the polyphenols present in the malt and hops of the beer are important active compounds that interact in both directions with the gut microbiome”.

Let’s not forget, however, the key word that supports the entire scientific reading – careful and moderate consumption. “When the beer it is consumed in moderation” we read in this regard “the phenols and other nutrients it contains are fermented and broken down by the microbial community that resides in the outer layer of the mucosa of the intestine. This miraculous digestive process produces large numbers of metabolites which, through the interaction of multiple microorganisms in the internal mucosa, in turn promote changes in the abundance of beneficial flora, exerting a range of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immunomodulatory effects.

The results of the study could represent, in the future, a valid argument to legitimize the position of low-alcohol or completely non-alcoholic beers as “good candidates as functional foods”, and implied that, in the future, product variants such as “Health beers” that could be “produced by fortifying them with bioactive substances such as fiber, antioxidants and probiotics” could be brought to market as they “would provide health benefits for consumers”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

