The bird flu epidemic the international scientific community is increasingly concerned. After transmission to different species of wild birdsnow the virus switched to hit i seagulls. As also reported by Everyday healthcarehave occurred “mass deaths” of specimens affected by flu which could represent a risk for humans as well. Not only that, a new one is also feared transition to domestic chickensgiven the integration of seagulls in the territories urban and in the surrounding countryside.

Bruni: “Italy is fundamental for Pfizer” / “Investments of 56 million in Ascoli”

The mortality mass was observed especially in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and in Italia. A report from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control found that the virus is mutatedinvolving more species and even reaching a infect some mammals. This represents a potentially high risk for all animalsbut also for people, especially for i workers operating in the vicinity of areas frequented by seagulls and in contact with birds in general.

Marco Zavattini is dead: mourning at Rai / Farewell to the signing of Domenica In and …

Bird flu and seagull epidemic, WHO: “Raise alert for humans too”

From above mortality rate of seagulls of the new strain of bird flu, Europe has raised the alarm for other animal species. Especially, the virus could involve mink farmsas has already happened in the past, but also pigs e chickens. This could compromise it state of alert which shortly, as mentioned byWorld Health Organizationwill be raised from low to low-moderate even for humans. Indeed, according to a press release, “all countries are invited to raise the level of alert on the arrival of a new influenza pandemic in the human population supported by a virus of avian origin“.

Vaccines, drugs and smart cities: consultancy flop/ “The disasters of the experts…”

Infections in man have already been reported also in Europabut fortunately they remain sporadic. The infections refer to staff who worked in close contact with poultry that died of the virus and who he had not taken the correct safety precautions to avoid infection. So the risk is moderate and, given the situation involving the seagulls, theECDC warns and recommends “the appropriate use of personal protective equipment in case of contact with birds. People exposed to infected birds or mammals should be tested and followed up, in order to promptly identify potential cases of transmission“.

© breaking latest news