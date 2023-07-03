Modern, application to EMA for updated Covid vaccine

(Teleborsa) – Moderna, a biotechnology company specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies and vaccines, presented a request Regulatory Officer at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its updated COVID-19 vaccine which encodes the spike protein for SARS-CoV-2 variant XBB.1.5.

“Our preliminary clinical trials have shown that our updated COVID-19 vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against current variants of concern, and we believe will play a key role in protection from serious illness and hospitalization,” he said Stephane BancelCEO of Moderna

Moderna is sending data to regulators around the world to advance its updated COVID-19 vaccine in time for the fall/winter vaccination season and has recently filed with the US Food & Drug Administration, Health Canada and other health authorities.

