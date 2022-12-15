news-img” onclick=”openPopup(myItems);”>
Moderna expands use of RNA technology beyond Covid prevention. The American company announced that an experimental cancer vaccine using mRNA, together with Merck’s drug Keytruda, has shown positive results in tests conducted so far, reducing the risk of death caused by melanoma by 44%. “Today’s results are very encouraging in the field of cancer treatment,” says Moderna’s CEO, Stephan Bancel.
