Home Health Modern cancer vaccine, Merck drug decreases mortality – Medicine
Health

Modern cancer vaccine, Merck drug decreases mortality – Medicine

by admin
Modern cancer vaccine, Merck drug decreases mortality – Medicine

news-txt”>

Moderna expands use of RNA technology beyond Covid prevention. The American company announced that an experimental cancer vaccine using mRNA, together with Merck’s drug Keytruda, has shown positive results in tests conducted so far, reducing the risk of death caused by melanoma by 44%. “Today’s results are very encouraging in the field of cancer treatment,” says Moderna’s CEO, Stephan Bancel.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy