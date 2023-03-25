A modern, zero-consumption gym. The construction site of the new school gymnasium in via Padova is nearing completion, which will replace the old structure, completely demolished and rebuilt. The project is worth 780,000 euros, of which 650,000 from the Ministry and 130,000 from the GSE – energy services manager – because the building is NZEB-level, these are buildings with high energy efficiency. We are in the final stages for the sports structure to support the lower secondary school. “We are at the very last finishing touches of the construction site, close to delivery – underlines the councilor for Public Works Michela Bigoni (in the photo) -. The furnishings of the changing rooms and sports equipment have arrived, to complete we have to make the scoring of the playing field. Then there will naturally be the testing procedures, which will take a few weeks before the students can use the structure. In short, we will know shortly when we will be able to inaugurate”. “The new gym is very beautiful and functional – intervenes the mayor of Portomaggiore, Dario Bernardi -. The project has all the characteristics of energy saving and has photovoltaic panels to supply the energy consumed, innovative materials and is also aesthetically very pleasant” . In the meantime, the entrance for students from the Via Padova side, which was blocked during the construction site, has already been restored.

Franco Vanini