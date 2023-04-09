By 2030, the first mRna vaccines against cancer, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases could arrive.

The American company announces it Moderna, which speaks of an acceleration “gained also thanks to the experience derived from the anti-Covid vaccines“. The pharmaceutical company is also working on vaccines against syncytial virus and melanoma, for both it has obtained the accelerated approval procedure from the American FDA.

What has been done with the anti-Covid vaccines, Modern points out, has allowed research on cancer vaccines to proceed quickly, so much so that the equivalent of 15 years of progress was achieved in just 12-18 months. The Guardian was reported by Paul Burton, medical director of Moderna, “the company will be able to offer these vaccines in just five years”. And those that arrive, explains Burton “will be very effective, and can save hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives. I believe we will be able to offer personalized vaccines against many different types of cancer to the world‘s population.”

How will these vaccines work? As a first step, a biopsy on cancer cells identifies mutations not present in healthy cells, then an algorithm identifies which mutations are causing the tumor to grow. Then it is created a molecule of messenger RNA (mRNA) with instructions for producing the antigens that will elicit the immune response. The mRNA, once injected, results in parts of proteins identical to those found in cancer cells. Immune cells encounter them and destroy cancer cells carrying the same proteins.

In the near future, vaccines against cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases should also be developed.

(Unioneonline/L)

