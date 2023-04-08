New/technology-based vaccines a mRna under development soon may be experienced against diseases cardiac, tumors and rare syndromes. The announcement came from Paul Burtonhead of the medical department of the pharmaceutical company Modernwho made some exclusive statements to the British newspaper The Guardianalso stating that these new products could be put on the market very soon, probably by 2030.

Studies conducted so far have shown results”extremely promising“, according to the doctor, a large part of the merit of this rapid progress is due to the Covid vaccine developmentwhich made it possible to experiment with the new ones techniques based on mRna which basically make i “customizable” vaccines depending on the patient. This will then allow for cure and prevent too rare diseases ed autoimmune for which there is currently no remedy. Also on the Covida lot of progress is being made, and a recall annual who will fight several at the same time respiratory virus including the flu seasonal.

Moderna: “MRNA vaccines will save millions of lives”

Modern announced that cancer vaccines they will save millions of lives thanks to the new technology that is developing very fast based on the mRNA. Soon, says the medical director, “sWe will be able to identify even rare tumors and personalize treatments by intervening on each individual patient“. The new Vaccine it will be very effective, and above all it will represent a true Revolution in the field of rare genetic diseasesbecause you can change the existing condition going to change genetics Human.

The FDA has already guaranteed the departure of the experimentation of these new preparations, obtaining greatest hits in the study of patients with skin melanoma. In fact, the vaccine has it blocked recurrences, and will soon be definitively approved. Also there Pfizer is developing new vaccines on a basis mRnaabove all for the treatment of respiratory infections, but an innovative preparation is also being planned which can be used against theherpes zoster, blocking patient relapses . All the scientific experts interviewed by the The Guardian support the thesis that to allow this evolution in a short time it was there pandemic of Covid. This indeed ensured that studies that typically end in 15 years have been carried out over the course of a year and a half.

How personalized vaccines with MRna technology work

The mRNA technologywhich will underlie not only gods new vaccines of recall against the Covid and the flu, but also for those that will soon be able to be used against the tumors and rare genetic diseases, represents a true innovation in the scientific field. This because acts directly on the immune system allowing for a quicker response and focused only on combat type virus introduced.

The molecules of mRna they educate the cells to hit the protein right, triggering a reaction, which for example in patients who are falling ill with cancer can “warn” the immune system and push it to react before the cancer extend. Personalization can be done by studying the genetic material of patients and going to inject the answer right for each problem based on the protein fragments to be identified. Burton states that “mRna can be applied to all types of diseases: we are in the field of cancerof diseases infectiousof diseases cardiovascular, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases. We have studies in all of these areas and they have all shown tremendous promise“.

