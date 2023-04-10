Home Health Moderna: “We are experimenting with anti-cancer vaccines. Ready in five years”
Modernthe same company as Covid vaccinemade a new announcement that’s bound to make a big splash: they’re working on a anti-cancer serum. According to Dr. Paul BurtonModerna’s medical director, the company will be able to offer these vaccines in just five years. “The vaccines that will arrive – explains Burton – will be very effective, and will save hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives. I believe we will be able to offer customized cancer vaccines against many different types of cancer to the world‘s population”. Cancer vaccines will work like this: as a first step a biopsy on cancer cells will identify the mutations not present in healthy cells.

Subsequently, a algorithm will identify which mutations are causing the tumor growth and are able to activate the immune system. Immune cells encounter them and destroy the cancer cells carrying them protein. They could come by 2030 the world‘s first vaccines against cancer, diseases cardiovascular and those auto-immune. The announcement of an upcoming revolution in medicine that will allow millions of lives to be saved thanks to personalized vaccines has come from the American company Modern, according to reports from the Guardian. The experience gained with the anti-Covid vaccines, Modern specifies, has allowed the vaccine studies anti-cancer of far to accelerate research, so much so that the equivalent of 15 years of progress has been achieved in just 12-18 months.

