The first report of the Pact ÖGD advisory board shows how the public health service in Germany (ÖGD) can be better prepared for upcoming pandemics and other national health emergencies. Based on the pact and the mission statement for the ÖGD, the advisory board has developed recommendations in recent months on how the ÖGD can be modernized in the long term and in a future-oriented manner. Today Mrs. Dr. Teichert, Chair of the Advisory Board, handed over the report with specific measures to Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn.

Regarding the main recommendations of the Advisory Board Pact ÖGD:

Crisis management and civil protection

Crisis management should be laid down in all state laws. In addition, it is advised to set up crisis management structures at all levels of the ÖGD.

Personnel, funding and resources

The increase in staff provided for in the ÖGD pact is expressly intended to strengthen all areas of the ÖGD. Jobs with the profile “crisis management” are to be created. The permanent financing of a staffed ÖGD should be ensured beyond the year 2026.

Networking and preparedness in the event of a crisis

The interoperable data exchange that has started within the ÖGD is to be further developed, crisis communication offers, appropriate warning systems for the population and the areas of strategic prevention and health promotion are to be critically examined and, if necessary, relaunched.

Research as well as education, training and further education

It is advisable to establish technical control centers at federal and state level to develop evidence-based recommendations. Teaching and research health offices are to be established and a scientific infrastructure created between the ÖGD, research institutions, universities and existing academies of the ÖGD. Extensive qualification offers in crisis management are to be developed as part of the pact for the ÖGD.

This first report is to be followed by others in which individual topics are to be deepened or new areas are to be discussed and worked on. The Advisory Board Pact ÖGD will set up another working group on the subject of risk and crisis communication in November 2021.

