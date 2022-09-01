During this year’s Game Show Cologne, we visited the Modus booth to see the variety of games the publisher represents. One of them is the title God of Rock developed by Modus Studios, which is a “rhythm game fighting game mashup,” Derek Neal told us in an interview as the developer’s executive vice president of production, before also delving into the title’s design. idea.

“We designed it to have a low skill floor to be able to join and start playing, but the skill ceiling is very high,” Neal said. “As you go up, the track gets crazier and it keeps starting to build the track. , which is hard to reach even for experienced players. If you’re really good, you create a spectacle. Our vision for it is a Las Vegas laser show. That’s what we want it to look like. But when you’re actually playing with it, you can take it in bits and pieces, you can take one piece at a time, until you get to the point where you can get to the point where you’re doing crazy things like you’ve seen other people be able to do That way.

As for how the gameplay actually works, Neil also gave us an idea, saying: “It’s a rhythm game fighting game mashup. So, you follow the beat like in Guitar Hero or something like that, but you can also do special moves, normal attacks, super moves, EX moves, things like that to attack your opponent .Your opponents have to defend and stop them, they can reverse those attacks, they have a lot of different ways to interact with you, and then each character also has a unique way to interact with the rhythm element. They can speed up your track, slow you down, Cover it up with spray paint and graffiti, etc.。

You can watch Neal’s full interview below to learn more about God of Rock, including how its different characters play and what the title might look like once it’s released.