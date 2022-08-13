Il clima acts on the bones and muscles and causes pain. Since ancient times, man has perceived humidity as something harmful, which causes damage to the bones. Let’s find out why and what to do to limit the damage.

People with an advanced age or those who have undergone certain interventions know this: they can always perceive bad weather a few hours in advance, because they feel the humidity on the bones.

Humiditylow temperatures and a rainy climate can determine in many people the onset of problems related to particular diseases such as osteoarthritis e l’artrite. Let’s find out what they are.

Osteoarthritis and arthritis due to humidity

There are some called pains “Rheumatism”, or diseases characterized by inflammation of the joints, ligaments, tendons, bones or muscles and which in some cases may also involve other organs. If not diagnosed and treated early, they can lead to the loss of function of the inflamed structures.

Arthrosis it affects the articular structures of the human being starting from 40 years of age. The joints that suffer from arthrosis are the most prone overload or wearlike the lower part of the spine, knees, hip or hands.

Arthritis, on the other hand, is one inflammatory pathology which can involve all joints (but mostly smaller ones like hands, wrists and ankles) in people, mostly donneof all ages and which manifest themselves with acute episodes in a chronic course.

How to safeguard yourself?