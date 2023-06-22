Moisturizing foods excellent for the intestine: essential in the summer

To keep yourself full of energy and vitality during the summer, it is recommended to eat eight foods in particular, which are perfect for intestinal health.

The importance of correct hydration of one’s organism, internal and external, has been amply demonstrated by numerous studies. This is not surprising, considering that the human body is made up of approximately 60% water. H2O plays a central role in almost all bodily functions, such as breathingl’neurological activity and the circulation some blood.

The doctor Sarah Robbins, founder of Well Sunday and health expert, gave a detailed explanation about why the idration body is essential above all for the salute dell’intestine. The doctor also explained which are the best moisturizing foods to consume to always be in shape during the summer.

Why is staying hydrated important for gut health?

Dr. Robbins says proper hydration is essential for digestive health and function. “L’water plays an important role in digestionin the absorption of nutrients and inelimination of the waste “, explained the expert. She also noted that digestion would be nearly impossible without adequate hydration.

“It is essential for the formation of salivadell’gastric acid and enzymatic secretions necessary for digestion and absorption of nutrients” are his words. Add to that the fact that it is one of the best ways to prevent (and alleviate) the constipation. So what is the best way to keep your intestine well hydrated? While few things are more thirst-quenching than a glass of water, Dr. Robbins points out that’s not the only way.

The eight foods you can never do without this summer

As explained by the expert, gastroenterologists recommend consuming plenty moisturizing foodsas these provide both water and other essential nutrients, such as fibre e antioxidants. “Eating these foods can help keep the body hydrated with a balanced, fiber-rich diet” said the doctor, and then emphasized that this in no way replaces the need to drink pure water.

The best summer foods to eat to keep your body healthy and well hydrated are:

Cucumbers, one of the most hydrating foods ever. They also contain lots of fiber and vitamin K. Celeryan excellent source of fiber and vitamin K. Watermelonrich in vitamins A and C. The fruit also contains lycopene, an antioxidant linked to heart health and sun protection. Strawberriesrich in fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants. Peppersrich in vitamin C and fiber. Oranges, rich in vitamin C. They also contain fiber and many other important nutrients. Dark leafy greens, such as lettuce: contain folate, vitamin C and vitamin K. Zuchinisan excellent source of vitamins A and C, fiber and potassium.

