Mold and Alzheimer’s, the latest research reveals worrying scenarios. The alleged connection has been investigated through some studies, which show a disconcerting result

The most common symptoms of one of the most feared conditions in the medical field, the Alzheimer’s disease, are different and well known. Confusion, disorientation, memory loss, difficulty articulating a speech, sudden mood swings: this is it symptomatology which distinguishes this serious pathology. It is the most developed and frequent form of dementia in old age, although it does not eliminate the possibility of an onset at a young age.

The specific causes that can determine the presence of this pathological condition have not yet been ascertained, although there are some risk factors highlighted by scientific research. Genetics undoubtedly plays a fundamental role inepidemiology, but lifestyle also contributes to the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. The latest studies have investigated the correlation between this severe pathological condition and moldin the event that it represents an environmental risk factor: the result is disconcerting.

Mold and Alzheimer’s: the latest discovery

Usually attributable to old age, the period of greatest onset, Alzheimer’s disease is undoubtedly one of the most feared diseases. Although mainly linked to seniority, there is the possibility that it occurs even at a young age, in a percentage contained between 5 and 10% of cases. It’s about a neurodegenerative syndromeand it is a progressive condition that impairs cognitive abilities, leading to their loss.

Known symptoms are the memory loss and disorientation, but there are other alarm bells that can reveal the onset of the disease. Among these, confusion and difficulty in articulating a speech, up to the perception of a limit of reasoning. The causes have not yet been ascertained, but the latest research investigates the possible correlation between il Alzheimer’s disease and mold.

The reason is that the latter produces beta-amyloids, senile plaques found in the brains of affected people. It is a condition that leads to the onset of toxic encephalopathy, whose symptoms may be similar to Alzheimer’s, but not necessarily representing a precursor risk for neurodegenerative disease. At the moment, therefore, there is no evidence that shows a correlation between Alzheimer’s disease and mold, which however represents a danger for health.