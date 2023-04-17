Mold: How to protect yourself

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

This winter, combating mold was particularly difficult: the heating should be turned down – for the climate protection, not to finance Russia’s war to save. However, to prevent mold, experts recommend that Temperature In living rooms it is best not to let it fall below 19 degrees. The Health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” shows what else you can do against mold.

Tips for removing mold damage

Ventilate thoroughly, for example: the moist air has to get out cold, dry air pure. The worse the house is insulated, the more important this is. The fungi spread Tracks and various metabolic products in the air. Their musty scent wafts through the room, and they’re not pretty to look at either. Dangerous for the health? “The risk depends, for example, on whether the resident has an allergic pre-existing condition, how long he stays in a contaminated room, how large the mold is.”explains Professor Caroline Herr, President of the Society for Hygiene, Environmental Medicine and Preventive Medicine. Unlike mold in food, however, there is no evidence that wall mold causes cancer.

To small mold damage The “Apotheken Umschau” recommends removing the affected areas, for example on smooth floors and furniture, with a cloth and ordinary cloth household cleaners to clean. You should wear waterproof gloves, a Mask with protective filter and wear safety goggles when working overhead. Carpets, carpeted floors and upholstered furniture can be cleaned with a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter and a sealed housing. But if the mold has already penetrated deeper, the only thing that can help is: throw away. Waste should be disposed of in an airtight garbage bag or in a bag with household waste. Afterwards: Wash clothes and air them thoroughly.

This report is only free for publication with a reference to the source. The health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” 4B/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies. There is much more interesting health news at as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell