Mold in the Dishwasher: Check These Spots!

Mold can be really annoying and it seems to be everywhere. It’s like these harmful spores stop at nothing. Have you even discovered some in the dishwasher or suspect that it might be there? How do you identify and, more importantly, eliminate mold in your dishwasher?

Mold spores are known to be harmful to health, so something should be done about them as soon as possible. Luckily, this is no problem at all with the dishwasher and can be done quickly.

Do I even have mold in the dishwasher?

Mold is not always immediately visible. It often hides under seals or around the drain or on the filter – where most of the water collects after the wash cycle and dries the slowest, or where there are even leftovers of food. So if you are not sure, check these places in the machine.

This is how you effectively eliminate the mold spores

If you want to get rid of mold in the dishwasher, thorough cleaning with the right tools and steps is necessary. How to proceed:

Clean the individual elements

Empty the machine completely. Remove all removable elements (e.g. cutlery basket and filters and any lids). The filter can usually be easily unscrewed in a clockwise direction. Rinse all these removed parts thoroughly by hand. Use a sponge and dish soap for this purpose, while you can brush hard-to-reach areas with an old toothbrush. Rinse all cleaned parts with hot water and reassemble properly.

Also clean the machine: the household remedy vinegar

The dishwasher is then thoroughly cleaned with a mildew-killing agent. This should no harmful or caustic detergent, because after all, you use the dishwasher for dishes. Instead, the good old vinegar has proven itself again here:

Take a dishwasher safe container. Pour in 250ml of vinegar and place in the upper basket. Rinse the dishwasher completely when it is idling. Be sure to choose an intensive program with a high temperature. This is the only way to kill the mold in the dishwasher. Let the machine dry with the door open.

Eliminate more stubborn mold stains

If the stains on seals etc. have still not completely disappeared after this cleaning process, use another effective and popular household remedy: baking soda.

Sprinkle the powder on the affected areas. Leave it on overnight. Also look again at the difficult areas under the seals and the corners. If there are still residues, scrub with a brush and soapy water. Set the intensive program again. Leave the machine open to dry.

Last steps to remove the mold in the dishwasher

Remove the spray arm from the machine. Wash it thoroughly under running hot water with washing-up liquid. Be extra thorough with the holes. The best way to clean them is with a compact toothbrush. Rinse the arm well and reinstall.

Prevent mold growth in the dishwasher

So that you no longer need to take extra action against the spores in the future, it is advisable to carry out a more thorough cleaning program on a regular basis. All you have to do is set up a program that uses water at a high temperature at least once a month. At what degrees does mold die? As a rule, 50 degrees is sufficient, but we recommend that you choose a washing program with at least 60 (better even 70) degrees. This kills any spores before they can spread. An added plus that this cleaning brings is that it also flushes away fats that stay at lower temperatures. The machine is thus cleaned all around.

You should also:

Clean and disinfect the seals. Only allow washed dishes to air dry when the dishwasher door is open. Clean the filter regularly. If you don’t fill your dishwasher often, always leave the door ajar between cleanings. In this way, no moisture accumulates inside (from food and drink residues), as the air can circulate.

What if mold keeps growing in the dishwasher?

Do you follow all the rules mentioned, but still that pesky mold keeps appearing? Then the problem could be a little deeper, namely in the drain pipe. If food leftovers, fats and moisture build up there, mold will also form, which will then always migrate back up into the machine. So it’s worth checking there as well.

Do the washed dishes have a strange taste? That could be the reason.

Dirty dishes can also be a cause. It has certainly happened to everyone at some point that mold has formed on one or the other dirty part, simply because you did not fill the dishwasher quickly enough. And this mold also spreads rapidly afterwards as long as you use a program with too low a temperature.

If you have found mold in the dishwasher, there is no need to panic right away. In this case, cleaning is quite quick and easy and future infestations can be easily prevented.

