What happened to Amie Skilton in Australia is unbelievable. Alzheimer’s aged just 37 due to a mold infestation she had in her home. The young woman reported that suddenly she began to forget things and even didn’t even remember her name anymore.

Mold: this is how a woman began to lose her memory, the expert speaks

After a series of specialist visits, she discovered that she is part of the 25% of the population with a hereditary genetic weakness to the toxins of the fungus, which means that exposure to mold activates a gigantic inflammatory response in her body that can even causing, among other effects, even the loss of memory.

It all started when Amie and her husband moved into an apartment in Manly, Australia, in 2016. A mold infestation was generated in the shower due to imperfect waterproofing that the woman did not notice. . But in the following two months after the move she started to feel so tired, to suffer from chronic allergies and then she found herself with 10 kilograms more so “out of nowhere”. In the following months, Amie’s brain function also decreased.

She was eventually referred to a neurologist who identified her with type three Alzheimer’s disease, also known as inhaled Alzheimer’s. The woman reported to the New York Post that she went shopping in an orderly fashion with her Vespa but then she forgot where she had parked and often with the keys left in her picture.

The most alarming symptom was when he even forgot his name. It all started with a leak, and the discovery happened thanks to a construction biologist, called in to make an estimate on a problem in the garage under the couple’s home. Basically, the water dripped from the carpet and made its way into the bedroom and study.

Once the carpet was raised, the couple became aware of the presence of black mold. But not only that: even the mattress was usurped by green mold. The woman at this point decided to leave the house instantly. After some time she regained her health and she no longer suffers any of the symptoms that were destroying her life.

