(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – Hundreds of demonstrators from the pro-Russian party Sor took to the streets in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu’s government and early elections. Part of the procession – wrote Moldovan media, including Newsmaker – tried to break into the seat of government: after being stopped by the police, the demonstrators headed towards the city hall. Some of them were arrested following the tensions. “We demand early elections. The government must pay people’s bills that have increased several times through the fault of the authorities. We also demand that neutrality be observed, as it is written in the constitution, so that our country is not drawn into war operations ” said Vadim Fotescu, a Sor lawmaker.



According to the government’s Action and Solidarity Party, the demonstrations are an attempt to “destabilize the situation in the country”. The protest, with demonstrators arriving from all over the country, was organized by the People’s Movement, which brings together various organizations including the Sor party. (HANDLE).

