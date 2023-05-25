Molds in ketchup [Ökotest 2023] – Heinz tomato ketchup rated insufficient

The brand name “Heinz” sounds like a synonym for ketchup. The fans of the red sauce might like to believe it, but the results of the Ökotest (issue 3/2023) taught us otherwise.

As the only ketchup out of 20 tested, the editors dismissed the Heinz ketchup as “unsatisfactory”. The reason was not primarily the high sugar content of 25.3 g/100 ml. Some other ketchups also contained a relatively large amount of sucrose (sugar). But there are other dangers lurking in Heinz’s product.

The chemists found poisons in Heinz ketchup molds and in unacceptable amounts. One of the toxins was AOH (alternariol) from the sac fungus Alternaria, which likes to settle on crushed fruit. At 47 µg/kg, the value was well above the permitted EU limit of 10 µg/kg. The laboratory also detected AOH in the ketchup from Hellmann’s and Papa Joe’s, but the concentration only reached around half of the limit value. The mold toxin can change the genome and thus lead to cancer and genetic defects.

The mold toxin TeA (tenuazonic acid) also played a role in the test. The venom inhibits protein biosynthesis, which can cause severe organ damage. The toxin was contained in three organic varieties of all things, namely in the ketchup from Alnatura, Dennree and DM. The DM ketchup was therefore only rated “sufficient”, although it had the lowest sugar content of all the items tested at 13 g/100 ml .

Organic ketchup is more sustainable

Ökotest also asked the manufacturers about the origin and production method of the tomatoes. According to the evidence presented, organic ketchups are both environmentally more sustainable and socially beneficial. Most producers use tomatoes from Spain, Portugal and Italy. Only Kraft/Heinz did not provide any information on this.

A large part of the tomatoes or tomato paste for food production is imported into the EU from countries where working conditions are scandalous. In China, Uyghurs have to work as slaves in the fields. In other countries even children are exploited as field workers. When a food company hides the origin of the raw materials, it raises the suspicion that the raw materials come from these critical countries.

Heinz was not only silent to Ökotest about the supply chains. The group also did not answer the editorial team’s questions about the mold toxins.

Lycopene as a sign of quality

Ökotest also determined the lycopene content in the ketchup. The carotenoid is related to vitamin A and is an effective antioxidant. Lycopene is also what gives the fruit its red color. The higher the concentration of the phytochemical in the ketchup, the more high-quality tomatoes were used to make it. I had reported about the vital substance lycopene (including the study situation) here: www.vitalstoffmedizin.com/lycopin/

The leader in this category was Ener Bio Tomato Ketchup from Rossmann with 302 mg/kg. Despite this, the product only received a “sufficient” due to a lack of supply chain transparency. Sunred Tomato Ketchup from Norma yielded 297 mg/kg lycopene and received a “good”. The ketchups from Kraft/Heinz in the lower range were not surprising: Kraft ketchup contained only 113 mg/kg and Heinz ketchup only 104 mg/kg.

Ketchup flavors rated “Good” and “Very Good”.

Ökotest awarded it “very good” twice: Tomato ketchup to the Zwergenwiese and tomato ketchup to the Penny.

Rapunzel tomato ketchup, Naturata tomato ketchup, Werder tomato ketchup, Rewe Beste Wahl fruity tomato ketchup, Sunred tomato ketchup, Delicato tomato ketchup from Aldi and Kania tomato ketchup from Lidl received “good”.

Ökotest sees an overall positive trend in the sugar content, which some manufacturers have now reduced. It remains to be hoped that something will also happen with the tomato content and its quality.

In Israel, Heinz is no longer allowed to call his “ketchup” that

In Israel, ketchup must contain at least 41% tomato to earn the name. But the sweetened mixture is said to contain only 21% tomato paste – too little for a tomato sauce, which is supposed to be ketchup. According to a report in the British newspaper Indipendent, in January 2015 the Israeli Ministry of Health initially banned the manufacturer from labeling its product as “ketchup”. Instead, the producer has to call his article “Tomato Seasoning” from now on.

Behind the ban is obviously also a competition. Because the ban by the top health guard in the Middle East was prompted by lobbyists from the Israeli ketchup producer Osem. With some justification, of course, because Osem ketchup meets the legal standards. Osem pointed out that his competitor Heinz was using misleading advertising when the tomato paste content was said to be 61%. With the claim, Heinz contradicted the allegation of his Israeli competitor, but still wants the Israeli ketchup standard to be changed.

The sales company “Diplomat” of the food group acts as a lobbyist here. But the importer has little chance against the powerful Israeli competitor Osem, because Osem holds over 60% of the market share and is therefore also more influential. In addition, the Israeli consumer protection organization “Histadrut” supports Osem’s demands. Their association representatives have the health of children in mind.

Ketchup was already banned in French elementary school canteens in 2011. The reason for this was the demand that children should be made more familiar with the traditional French cuisine. According to the National Association of Directors of Collective Restaurants, the consumption of ketchup stands in the way.

The article was created in May 2016 and expanded on March 20, 2023 with the Ökotest test report.