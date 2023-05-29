Mole cake with strawberries: recipe with guaranteed success

What’s better when the weather is nice than a piece of delicious fridge cake? Strawberry season is finally here and we’re celebrating it with a heavenly mole cake with strawberries! Find out why this cake is so popular and how everyone can prepare it at home! Enjoy your meal!

What makes the mole cake so special

Is there anyone who doesn’t know the mole cake? More of a tart than a cake, this classic is loved by young and old alike. A chocolaty base, filled with bananas and cream, that’s all you really need. You guessed it right – an impressive shape. And this cake has them – it looks like a small mound of dirt like a mole lives underneath.

Don’t like bananas? Or are you in the mood for a lighter dessert? No worries, because the recipe gets a fresh update in summer – instead of bananas, you use strawberries, which harmonize perfectly with the chocolate dough and give the cake a summery touch. Traditionally, the cake is prepared with gelatin to get the dome-like shape. We show how to do this with a cream of mascarpone, cream and cream cheese.

Mole cake with strawberries and mascarpone filling: the recipe

A great chocolate base, filled with fresh strawberries and light mascarpone cream – that’s what characterizes this recipe. Although the chocolate mound looks complicated to make, this recipe is a total hit. Try it yourself!

Ingredients:

For the chocolate batter:

140g softened butter

3 eggs, at room temperature

150 g flour type 405

125 grams of sugar

40 g cocoa powder

2 TL Backpulver

1 pinch of salt

5 tbsp milk

For the filling and cream:

500g fresh strawberries

1 cup (200 g) cream

125 g Mascarpone

50 g powdered sugar

1 packet of vanilla sugar

100 g dark chocolate shavings

100 g strawberry jam (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Line the bottom of a 26 cm springform pan with baking paper and grease the edges.

In a mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar on high until smooth and creamy. Gradually stir in the eggs until well combined.

Sift the dry ingredients—flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt—and mix into the butter mixture. Add milk and mix until a smooth batter forms.

Pour the finished batter into the springform pan and smooth out with a rubber spatula.

Bake the chocolate cake on the middle shelf for about 30 minutes. Then let cool completely on a wire rack.

Meanwhile, prepare the filling for the mole cake. In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese, cream and mascarpone with the powdered sugar and vanilla sugar.

Clean, wash and pat dry the strawberries. Roughly chop one third and stir into the cream together with the grated chocolate. Keep the cream in the fridge until you assemble the cake.

Once the cake has cooled, scoop out the top of the base about 5mm deep with a tablespoon, leaving about 1cm around the edge. Crumble the hollowed out pieces and set aside.

Spread the jam on the spooned base (if using) and then place the whole strawberries, flat side down, on the base.

Spread the mascarpone cream over the strawberries in a dome shape and smooth the surface. Spread the chocolate cake crumbs over the dome and press lightly to set.

Place the mole cake with strawberries in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

How to refine the dessert

The mole cake is a German classic with a long tradition. But that doesn’t mean you can’t vary the recipe. For example, instead of strawberries or bananas, you can use other fruits. The cream can also be prepared according to another recipe, the main thing is that it is firm so that the “hill” stands stable. In the original recipe, gelatine or whipped cream is used for this purpose.

Another option would be to prepare the cake with vanilla instead of chocolate cake. Although the light version of the mole cake doesn’t exactly match the name, it tastes just as delicious and, in combination with strawberries and a light coconut cream, is a real hit in summer.