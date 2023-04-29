molecular alterations in astrocytes affect the brain. « Medicine in the Library

A team of researchers from the Neuroscience Institute of the National Research Council of Padua and Pisa (Cnr-In) and the Department of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Padua studied the alterations of intracellular signals in Alzheimer’s disease.

“Research to date has mainly focused on neuron dysfunctions, but numerous studies have highlighted the importance of astrocytes, cells that interact continuously and dynamically with neurons for proper brain functioning. In our project we have detected a reduction in the activation of astrocytes in the cerebral cortex responsible for receiving sensory stimuli: this astrocyte defect compromises neuronal synaptic plasticity, a phenomenon which underlies memory and learning processes. We then explored the sensory memory capacity of these animals, revealing that they are unable to retain memory of the recognition of an object perceived with tactile exploration” – explains Micaela Zonta, researcher of the Cnr.

The research also delves into the mechanism that underlies the reduction in astrocyte signaling, demonstrating that this deficit is caused by the decrease of a particular protein. “We induced the production of the STIM1 protein in astrocytes, obtaining the complete reactivation of their signaling and the recovery of synaptic plasticity. This result is important because it proposes a new mechanism on which to act to counteract the progression of cognitive symptoms” – concludes the researcher.

Rescue of astrocyte activity by the calcium sensor STIM1 restores long-term synaptic plasticity in female mice modelling Alzheimer’s disease

Lia, A., Sansevero, G., Chiavegato, A. et al.

Common Nat 14, 1590 (2023).

Source: Department of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Padua