MOLECULAR SIGNATURE IDENTIFIED FOR ALS DIAGNOSIS Immunology

New technique for the sporadic type form

A new technique for the diagnosis of sporadic Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) has been developed by a team of researchers from the Institute for Biomedical Research and Innovation of the National Research Council of Catania (Cnr -Irib).

The results of the study are published in the journal Cells: by taking connective tissue cells – skin fibroblasts – from patients with ALS and studying their gene expression profiles, the team identified a â€œmolecular signatureâ€ that makes it possible to discriminate between patients with Sporadic type ALS – the most common form, whose development does not depend on hereditary factors – compared to individuals in the control group, supporting its use for molecular diagnosis.

ALS is a disease of the nervous system that affects motor neurons and is characterized by muscle weakness and atrophy.

