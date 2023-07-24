Molecule involved in the prevention of pancreatic tumors discovered. « Medicine in the Library

Molecule involved in the prevention of pancreatic tumors discovered.

The pancreas produces enzymes that provide our body with the energy it needs, mainly in the form of glucose. These enzymes are produced by the acinar cells of the pancreas, which make up the bulk of the organ. A team of researchers from the National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) of Madrid has discovered a new element concerning the functioning of these cells and the formation process of pancreatic cancer. The research was published in “Nature Communications“.

Pancreatic acinar cells, undergoing inflammation. / Isidoro Cobo. CNIO

Researchers are studying the acinar cells of the pancreas to understand how they work and how to avoid alternative mechanisms that can lead to the development of cancer. The discovery of the role of the protein NFIC it’s a step forward in understanding how these cells work. NFIC was already known to play a role in tooth formation and mammary glands, but its function in the pancreas was unknown. This study identified its role in ensuring proper functioning of acinar cells at full capacity.

The publication explains that if NFIC is deactivated, the acinar cells do not mature properly and the pancreas may respond poorly to the damage and increase the chances of initiating tumor formation.

Read full text of the article:

NFIC regulates ribosomal biology and ER stress in pancreatic acinar cells and restrains PDAC initiation.

Cobo , I. , Paliwal , S. , Bodas , C. et al.

Common Nat 14, 3761 (2023).

Source: National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO)

