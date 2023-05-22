Molinette, it’s a flea alarm: three operators visited the Dermatologist for bites

The false ceilings are falling in the Molinette hospital, but now there are also fleas. The report comes from the workers: the infestation concerns the changing room of the Picc (Peripherally inserted central catheter) clinics where patients are catheterised.







The operators’ wardrobes removed from the place where the fleas were reported and taken to the corridor

Three operators have been evaluated in the nearby Dermatological hospital for insect bites and for now the lockers have been placed in the corridor. There is also concern for immunocompromised patients. At the moment it is not known how long the discomfort will last, certainly a week, but perhaps even more.

“The structural situation is dramatic – says Roberto De Sio, secretary of the CGIL Public Function of the Molinette – if we now also have fleas in the hospital, it means that we have reached rock bottom. We need urgent restructuring, it is not possible to have tens of millions of unused euros. Here we put the health of users and healthcare professionals at risk”.

The management of the Città della Salute specified in the early afternoon that the remediation of the air conditioning system from which the insects had escaped had already been carried out, and added that “these are not fleas” and that “there is no no risk to immunosuppressed patients”. The activity in the ward, concludes the Città della Salute, proceeds regularly “without any discomfort for patients and operators”.

However, the unions reply and add some details: “The locker room continues to be closed, fleas or similar insects would have arrived through pigeons that entered through a broken grille”.