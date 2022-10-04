Home Health Molly’s case and the effect of social media on children’s mental health
Molly’s case and the effect of social media on children’s mental health

Children are increasingly exposed to information circulating online. Molly, the 14-year-old British woman who took her own life, had seen and shared over 2,100 posts related to suicide and self-harm in 6 months. According to experts, this “affected her mental health“. For the first time in the country’s history, a British coroner – a sort of coroner – declared “the negative effects of online content” as the cause of death.

The theme is that of the safety of minors online.

