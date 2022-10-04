Children are increasingly exposed to information circulating online. Molly, the 14-year-old British woman who took her own life, had seen and shared over 2,100 posts related to suicide and self-harm in 6 months. According to experts, this “affected her mental health“. For the first time in the country’s history, a British coroner – a sort of coroner – declared “the negative effects of online content” as the cause of death.

The theme is that of the safety of minors online.