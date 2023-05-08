Molteni Farmaceutici distributor of the Camurus drug against the use of opioids

Molteni Farmaceutici signs an agreement with Camurus to market a drug for opioid addiction

Molteni Pharmaceuticalsan Italian pharmaceutical company with 130 years of experience in the development and production of opioid-analgesic drugs for pain therapy and drug addiction treatment, has recently entered into an agreement with Camus for the marketing in Italy of a new drug based on sustained-release buprenorphine, to be used in the treatment of opioid addiction.

The product developed by Camurus, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of innovative and differentiated medicines for treatment of serious and chronic diseases, constitutes a relevant innovation for anyone dealing with opioid addiction, a serious, persistent and relapse-prone condition that can affect all areas of an individual’s daily life. After being effectively introduced by Camurus in many European countries, thanks to the agreement with Molteni Farmaceutici it will become accessible in Italy during 2023.

The CEO of Molteni Farmaceutici: “Delighted to collaborate for a new and promising treatment for opioid-dependent patients

The managing director of Molteni Farmaceutici, Bruno de Bortoli, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with Camurus for a promising new treatment for opioid-dependent patients. We believe that the outstanding commitment demonstrated by both parties since the beginning of our contacts will significantly contribute to the emergence of a new awareness among of patients in dealing with this disabling disease.The agreement between Camurus and Molteni offers a synergistic partnership to maximize the value of both products as innovative long-acting treatments for opioid addiction in Italy”.

Fredrik Tiberg, CEO of Camurus also expressed his opinion on the agreement:

“The agreement with Molteni is an important step in making our product available to opioid-dependent patients in Italy. Molteni has a strong commitment and history of serving patients affected by this serious and life-threatening disease and is an excellent partner for Camurus in Italy”

Opioid addiction: the numbers of the pathology

Opioid addiction is a growing global problem, and drug abuse leads to severe physical, mental and social consequences, such as unemployment, crime, incarceration, the spread of infectious diseases and accidental overdoses. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 500,000 drug-related deaths occur worldwide each year, of which the 70% is due to opioid use and 30% to overdose. In Europe, around 1.3 million people are estimated to use high-risk opioids, but only 630,000 of these receive adequate medical treatment. In 2020, it is estimated that at least 5800 deaths from overdoses from illicit substances occurred in the European Union.

According to the latest report on Addiction published by the Ministry of Health, in Italy there are more than 198,000 individuals affected by substance addiction and 86% of these are men. The age groups most affected are between 35 and 54 years. 63.9% of users undergoing drug treatment are in therapy for the use of opioids. Among new users, this percentage drops to 28.8%, while among people already in treatment or who have returned, it reaches 68.9%.

Molteni Farmaceutici, 130 years of history

Founded in Florence in 1892, Molteni Farmaceutici is today one of the European reference companies in the development and production of analgesic-opioid drugs for pain therapy and the treatment of drug addiction. Thanks to its competitive know-how it specializes in the development, production and marketing of new solutions for the treatment of addictions and pain, with the aim of safeguarding the quality of life of patients and access to products. It also holds the European rights to the ProNeura™ technology in relation to a specific drug for the treatment of opioid addiction, a long-acting treatment lasting six months from application, marketed in Italy by Molteni.

In 2022, the year of its 130th anniversary, Molteni Farmaceutici won the award for best project in the “Education and training for doctors” category at the AboutPharma Digital Awards, thanks to the virtual reality project “Molteni Virtual Journey”, created to involve clinicians more and promote awareness of a new treatment for chronic ulcers. A confirmation of how Molteni Farmaceutici is committed tooffer innovative and high quality solutions for pain therapy and the treatment of addictions, through the promotion of knowledge and education of the health professions.