Steep coasts, gentle hills, small towns: In the southeast of the island of Rügen lies a landscape that has retained its originality. The Mönchgut peninsula lures with the Baltic Sea resorts of Göhren and Baabe.

Only 30 square kilometers in size, but characterized by a wide variety of landscape forms: The Mönchgut peninsula in the south-east of Rügen is something special. With its deep bays, cliffs and sandy beaches, it is one of the few areas in Germany that has largely retained its original character. To keep it that way, Mönchgut belongs to UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Southeast Rügen. Large areas are also under nature protection.

A seven-kilometre-long nature adventure trail that runs around Thiessow in southern Mönchgut provides a good insight into the flora, fauna and history of the peninsula. Ten different stations provide information about rare plants and animals, fishing and pilotage, among other things. The path is freely accessible at all times for individual walks; those who want to learn more can join a guided tour with a ranger.

Göhren and Baabe: Between the Baltic Sea and the Bay of Greifswald

Even if the huge expanse of water in the Greifswalder Bodden looks like part of the Baltic Sea, the peninsula separates the Bodden and the sea. On the Baltic Sea side, Göhren is the largest town on Mönchgut, where a good 1,300 people live. The seaside resort is more recognized Kneipp health resort. North and south of the headland called Nordperd, Göhren offers two long sandy beaches. Excursion boats to the chalk coast of Rügen start from the 350 meter long pier. On the so-called amber promenade, vacationers can go to the neighboring Baltic Sea resort of Baabe walk, the northernmost place on Mönchgut. Who for a day trip to Gohren can travel with the small train Rasender Roland.

Panoramic view from the Thiessow pilot tower

The real attraction of the peninsula is the original nature. Mönchgut can be explored on numerous hiking and cycling trails. The two highest elevations, Zickerberg and Bakenberg, offer magnificent views. At 66 meters high, they tower over the gently rolling landscape with meadows, fields and forests. Small villages such as Lobbe, Groß Ziecker and Thiessow on the southern tip have developed into tranquil holiday resorts. From the Pilot tower in Thiessow visitors have a wide panoramic view over the peninsula and the sea to the coast of the mainland.

Museums preserve the regional culture

The Mönchgut museums give an insight into the culture and history of the region. That includes that Goehren local history museumthe Schulmuseum Middelhagenthe Rookhus Goehren as well as that Seefahrerhaus Sellin.

Incidentally, the name Mönchgut goes back to the 13th century, when the peninsula belonged to the Eldena monastery near Greifswald. The Mönchgraben north of Baabe marked the boundary of the land holdings.

Map: Mönchgut Peninsula on Rügen

