Monday is black day for the heart, +13% heart attacks – Medicine

Serious and fatal heart attacks are more common on Mondays. At the beginning of the week, in fact, the risk of suffering a lethal heart attack is 13% higher than expected. This is demonstrated by Irish research, conducted by doctors from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and just presented by the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS). The study analyzed data from 10,528 patients hospitalized between 2013 and 2018 with the most severe type of heart attack: a St-segment elevation myocardial infarction (Stem), which occurs when a main coronary artery is completely blocked.

“Researchers have found a peak in Stemi heart attacks at the beginning of the working week, with a greater incidence on Mondays – comments Giovanni Esposito, professor of cardiology at the Federico II University of Naples and national president of Gise -. A fact that we can also find in Italy , moreover. In previous studies it has been shown that the circadian rhythm, which regulates the sleep and wakefulness cycle, would play a decisive role. In fact, at the beginning of the week, three important cardiovascular risk factors closely linked to the circadian rhythm tend to be associated : lack of sleep, unbalanced schedules and stress at the beginning of the week. It is a sort of social jetlag, which increases the risk of heart attack in the most vulnerable subjects”.

On Monday it is easy for the so-called peripheral biological clocks present in almost all organs to ‘bust’, including the heart. The often different lifestyle of the weekend, frequent not only in the youngest, can also lead to an increase in blood pressure or sugar and lipids.

“Reducing this risk is not that difficult: – adds Esposito – respecting the good rules of daily life, food and physical activity, taking the correct therapies at the appropriate times, and perhaps starting the day and week calmly, trying to at least reduce the stress”.

An increase in life-threatening heart attacks makes it essential that research continues to shed light on how and why this phenomenon occurs. “This study – concludes President Gise – adds to the already numerous evidence on the timing of particularly serious heart attacks, but now we need to better understand what factors make certain days of the week more at risk. This could help doctors put intervention strategies and approaches in place that could save more lives in the future”.