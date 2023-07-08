Home » Mondial snc of A. Cavinato and C. / Ministry of Health
Health

Mondial snc of A. Cavinato and C. / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3351/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14739/2022 proposed by Mondial snc of A. Cavinato and C. against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Dep. Regional Affairs Pres. Council State Conference Regions, Regions and Autonomous Provinces.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 126.7 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Instance (PDF 212.6 Kb)

See also  GREAT SUCCESS OF THE INITIATIVES OF THE (H)OPEN WEEK WOMEN'S HEALTH IN THE FERRARESE HEALTHCARE COMPANIES

You may also like

Gender jokes: Women laugh at different things than...

Leqembi, the new drug that slows the progression...

Uncovering the Overlooked Symptom of Parkinson’s Disease: Handwriting...

Trauma inheritance in the family

Advancements in Surgical Technology: Smaller Instruments, Better Results

Beaches invaded by sea fleas: how to recognize...

From research in hematology a future without blood...

Sleep Disorders During Menopause: Effects and Management Strategies

«No more junk food advertising on TV and...

Elderly family doctors with no substitutes, Venice launches...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy