Money, intimacy, the past ed ex: these are the big ones couples taboo which, in the long run, can accentuate discussions and bad moods. At the beginning of a relationship everything seems simple and passionate, but over time even the closest partners can experience some difficulties, especially in terms of communication. So how to deal constructively with the most “uncomfortable” topics?

The origin of couple arguments

As he explains Silvia Belcaro, psychologist and expert in sex education, among the biggest taboos that couples face is “talking about money” and above all how to manage it well as a couple. “It seems that many of the discussions that happen in a relationship are right related to money: for example, if there is a difference in earnings, if the credit card is too easy to use, if you have to conform to other dating couples, if you do not consider the environment where you grew up or if one of the two does not work, we will find couples in continuous conflict ». This is why in these situations it is important «not only speak calmly and calmlybut also know make a plan of expenses, priorities and unexpected events» he underlines.

Among the topics to be monitored also theintimacy and your own pastif difficult and complicated, up to the sore point of the ex. «Another important taboo that couples can encounter right away is related to intimacy: the couple should live this subject without shame or embarrassment and, to do this, it is good talk about it openly overcoming the initial “clumsiness”.. Even telling about one’s past, especially if difficult and complicated, turns out to be very difficult in relationships» explains the expert.

Lastly, one cannot fail to mention the by now well-known “fear of the ex” which often and willingly causes discontent. The doctor states that «the objective in this case is valuing one’s own personality without making comparisons with the ex. Facing these and other taboos would allow the couple to feel (I feel that there is something that doesn’t make me feel good!), listen to each other (I need to talk to you!) and understand each other (now we can start from here)».

Tips to better manage the topic of “money”

In light of the delicacy of the “money” theme and the importance of being able to face it in the best possible way, Taxfixthe app created to make online tax returns easier, offers some tips for constructively handling the argument as a couple.

Be sincere

The financial information they should be shared transparently in the couple; This doesn’t mean pooling all your savings or going through each checking account, but rather being upfront with each other about the financial decisions that are being made.

Respect equality and inclusiveness

In a couple you should always have equal say in financial decisions, even if one of the partners earns more: both should be actively involved, even if one of the two is more confident in addressing certain topics.

Have an open mind

How we handle money is influenced by what we have learned in previous years; money can be a touchy subject for your partner, and therefore, it is necessary be empathetic, recognize what we do not know e consider the other’s point of view.

Take baby steps

We don’t need to talk about large investments right away, we can start from small daily expenses and deepen more and more the more complex topics.

Learn together

Financial topics can be intimidating because you don’t know the technical terms and at the same time the presence of greater knowledge on the part of one of the two partners can create an imbalance; the ideal is therefore to work together to develop one solid knowledge of financial topics.

