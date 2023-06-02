“Money? The least of the problems. If there are ideas and skills, the capital will arrive»

“Capital is the least of the problems. My experience is that if there are good ideas, a spirit of initiative and skills, capital can be found». John Elkann, president of Stellantis and CEO of Exor he spoke to International Festival of Economics of Turin, which this year has the theme “Rethinking globalization”, answering the economist’s questions Fabiano Schivardi and of the students of the Turin high schools present at the meeting of Palazzo Carignano.

«Il our future is linked to innovation . And I am very optimistic about innovation in our country – said Elkann -. I find this in the activity of Vento, the company launched by Exor , which today is the main investor in technological realities in Italy. If there are good ideas and skills, the capital can also be found in our country».

Elkann talked about the evolution of the car, global value chains, the environmental challenge, the good side of globalization «in Italy we produce Jeep, Dodge and the electric 500 for America», ha excluding the entry of the Italian state into the capital of Stellantis («States enter when companies do badly, but Stellantis is doing very well»), and answered students’ questions. Does Stellantis respect the environment? What will happen to the noise of the engines? How does artificial intelligence get on board the car? Someone also asks him what impact will the ECB’s monetary tightening have on the accounts? Will hydrogen power the cars of the future? «The car is an old industry that is more than 3 centuries old. But it is an industry that is evolving rapidly. Our goal is the decarbonisation of industrial processes by 2030».