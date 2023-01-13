A curious job posting was recently posted by Monica Huldt American ex-dancer (originally from Arizona) and now star of Onlyfans where, in no uncertain terms, she chooses to show her body in all its splendor by receiving large payments in return (she claimed to collect 750,000 dollars a year).

Ex-ballerina because it didn’t amuse her anymore, like now she is no longer amused that every time she goes to the gym to work out and keep her physique in these shapes (eyes on the gallery and seeing is believing) everyone hits on her. This is why Monica is looking for a bodyguard to accompany her on these occasions. Who will she choose?