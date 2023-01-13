Home Health Monica Huldt’s announcement: dancer and queen of Onlyfans: ‘I’m looking for a bodyguard for the gym, everyone tries’ PHOTO | Abroad
Health

Monica Huldt’s announcement: dancer and queen of Onlyfans: ‘I’m looking for a bodyguard for the gym, everyone tries’ PHOTO | Abroad

by admin
Monica Huldt’s announcement: dancer and queen of Onlyfans: ‘I’m looking for a bodyguard for the gym, everyone tries’ PHOTO | Abroad

A curious job posting was recently posted by Monica Huldt American ex-dancer (originally from Arizona) and now star of Onlyfans where, in no uncertain terms, she chooses to show her body in all its splendor by receiving large payments in return (she claimed to collect 750,000 dollars a year).

Ex-ballerina because it didn’t amuse her anymore, like now she is no longer amused that every time she goes to the gym to work out and keep her physique in these shapes (eyes on the gallery and seeing is believing) everyone hits on her. This is why Monica is looking for a bodyguard to accompany her on these occasions. Who will she choose?

See also  Joint and muscle pain, lumbar pain, cold hands and joint stiffness could be symptoms of these increasingly common diseases

You may also like

“Don’t eat this cheese!”: be careful, it’s very...

Gym belt, how to choose the one that...

What is contact poisoning, possible cause of death...

it all depends on the blood group

Stroke: Blood type may increase risk according to...

“Throttled in the clinic, I’ll change jobs” –...

a webinar and free neurological visits

«Reverse course and protect the health of parents....

Diet after the holidays: detox with a vegan...

Antonio Ascione died, mourning in Neapolitan medicine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy