The infectious emergency has not yet disappeared. But the possibilities of containing it appear more concrete. Monkeypox continues to spread in Western countries. As of November 10, the cases registered in the world were just under eighty thousand. However, the slowdown recorded in Italy was significant, where the total number of diagnoses reached 915: with an increase of approximately one new case per day across the peninsula, over the past month.

Today, however, another encouraging news is added to the possibility of preventing infections, including through vaccination. People who have already come into contact with Monkeypox, the virus that causes the disease known as monkeypox, could be protected for a long time. Even without having to resort to prophylaxis, which today is carried out with the vaccine against human smallpox.

Monkeypox, now there is proof: piercings and tattoos transmit the infection by Fabio Di Todaro

03 November 2022



To characterize for the first time the extent of the immune response to natural infection were the specialists of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome, under the aegis of Andrea Antinori: director of the complex operational unit dedicated to viral immunodeficiencies.

Immune response detected for the first time in people already infected with monkeypox

The researchers recorded the immune response that occurred in 17 people infected with Monkeypox – of which 7 also positive for HIV and only one vaccinated against human smallpox: a prophylaxis that protects even the most severe course of monkeypox – and forced to be hospitalized in the infectious disease center of the capital between 19 May and 7 July last.

Starting ten days after the infection was confirmed in the laboratory, specialists began looking in the plasma of these patients for possible “signatures” of the immune response triggered by monkeypox. For a small sample of these patients (9), we also proceeded by observing the adaptation of the defenses over time and comparing these with those recorded in a sample of ten healthy health workers recruited within the same hospital.

Monkeypox, now there is proof: piercings and tattoos transmit the infection by Fabio Di Todaro

03 November 2022



The results of their work, published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, show how the immune response triggered by the infection is significant. And, in all likelihood, lasting over time.

Antibodies and T lymphocytes for an effective and lasting response

Specifically, the experts found an increase in the response of T-CD4 lymphocytes (which prepare the ground for the attack to infection and T-CD8 + (the so-called natural killer lymphocytes): with the release into the plasma of specific lymphocytes for the smallpox and a number of inflammatory cytokines (interleukin-1 beta, interleukin-6, interleukin-8 and tumor necrosis factor).

A significant picture of the response assured to the organism by the immune system, certainly in response to contact with the monkeypox virus: given the specificity of the lymphocytes detected in the plasma and their absence in the control group. And that has also been recorded in HIV-positive patients.

An important aspect, because at this point the immunodeficiency caused by HIV would not seem to condition the response to Monkeypox infection. Viruses to which these people are more exposed – as well as to other sexually transmitted infections – considering that the spread to date has almost always occurred through sex and between men accustomed to having promiscuous sexual relations and with people of the same sex.

Monkey pox, those who do not get vaccinated risk 14 times more by Donatella Zorzetto

November 15, 2022



Despite a physiological decline recorded starting twenty days after the detection of the infection, the persistence of proinflammatory cytokines in the blood suggests that the response is also lasting.

Vaccination not always necessary for those who have already had the infection?

The latter, not limited to antibodies alone, would be at the basis of the almost always positive prognosis of the infection. But not only. For the first time, albeit with a time horizon limited to twenty days, the scientific community was thus able to recognize the organism’s response to this monkeypox epidemic. An emergency that, as you remember Richard Kennedy (immunologist and co-director of the vaccine research center of the Mayo Clinic) in an editorial accompanying the work, “is different from the previous ones: for the genetics of the circulating strains, for the starting conditions of the people who are affected and for the better access to health care that is recorded in Western countries” .

Unlike what is observed against a virus such as Sars-CoV-2, now able to evade the immune response, the cellular immunity guaranteed by this infection (and more generally by those caused by DNA viruses) could make it is useless to administer the smallpox vaccine to these patients. And this despite the possible continuation of risky behaviors.

I have a 16 year old son, should I vaccinate him against smallpox? 05 October 2022



To have guarantees of a constant response over time, it will be necessary to see the effect on the memory cells at a distance. This is something that the same group of researchers is already doing months after the recovery of these patients. Work is in progress: new results are expected in the coming months.

Twitter @fabioditodaro